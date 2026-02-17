ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 129 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 102 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,992 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,992 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $270.98 on Tuesday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $347.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.99.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS: ANPDY) is a leading Chinese sportswear company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of athletic and leisure footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s offerings span a wide range of performance-oriented products, including running shoes, basketball footwear, training apparel, sports equipment and lifestyle wear. ANTA positions itself as a vertically integrated manufacturer, maintaining control over the supply chain from raw material sourcing through in-house production and distribution.

In addition to its flagship ANTA brand, the company has built a diversified portfolio through strategic acquisitions and licensing agreements.

