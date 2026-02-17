Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AGIO. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.91. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $79,427.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 37,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,003.46. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 2,932 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $79,427.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,296.55. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,303 shares of company stock worth $901,977. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,714,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after buying an additional 124,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,108,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,604,000 after acquiring an additional 845,433 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,804,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 485.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,471,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,338,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company’s scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios’s lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

