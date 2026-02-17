Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMPR. William Blair cut shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kemper from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered Kemper to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Kemper Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73. Kemper has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $69.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at $1,870,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter worth $742,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 822.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers’ compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

