Cinemark (CNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $778.4140 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Cinemark Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:CNK opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $34.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNK has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In related news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,944 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $206,941.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,786.80. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cinemark by 48.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth about $216,000.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CNK) is a leading theatrical exhibitor that acquires, develops and operates motion picture theatres under the Cinemark® brand in the United States and Latin America. The company’s core business involves the presentation of first-run feature films coupled with an array of in‐theatre services, including concessions, premium auditoriums and loyalty programs. Cinemark’s exhibition portfolio encompasses both corporate‐owned and franchised complexes, offering moviegoers a range of experiences from standard screens to large‐format halls.

The company’s product offerings extend beyond ticket sales to include an assortment of concession items, such as popcorn, fountain beverages, candy and specialty snacks, as well as bar and lounge concepts in select locations.

