CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Down 17.4% in January

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,274,391 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 6,385,082 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,327,427 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $29.25.

CVI stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,416. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.16. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $41.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 63,909 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 208.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc is an independent downstream energy company engaged primarily in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer production in the United States. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy operates through two reportable segments—Petroleum Products and Nitrogen Fertilizers—leveraging its refining expertise and distribution network to serve both wholesale and retail markets across key regions in the U.S.

In its Petroleum Products segment, the company owns and operates the Coffeyville, Kansas refinery, which has the capability to process various grades of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

