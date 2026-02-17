Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $37.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair raised Ameresco to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Ameresco stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. Ameresco has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $44.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 679,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 84,960 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1,832.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,775,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,326 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Ameresco by 318.2% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 107,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 82,015 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 753,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 187,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth $3,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

