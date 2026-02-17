Enpro (NPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Enpro to post earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Enpro Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:NPO opened at $272.60 on Tuesday. Enpro has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $286.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.64 and a 200 day moving average of $226.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enpro from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enpro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enpro

Institutional Trading of Enpro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 36.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enpro in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enpro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Enpro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enpro by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Enpro

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.