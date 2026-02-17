Analyzing Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com 1.34% 8.12% 4.92% Accenture 10.76% 26.65% 13.25%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 4 4 0 2.50 Accenture 0 11 16 0 2.59

This is a summary of current recommendations for Taboola.com and Accenture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Taboola.com presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 41.37%. Accenture has a consensus target price of $298.38, suggesting a potential upside of 33.19%. Given Taboola.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Accenture.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taboola.com and Accenture”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.77 billion 0.55 -$3.76 million $0.08 42.00 Accenture $69.67 billion 1.98 $7.68 billion $12.10 18.51

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Accenture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Taboola.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Accenture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accenture beats Taboola.com on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services. It also provides change management, HR transformation and delivery, organization strategy and design, talent strategy and development, and leadership and culture services; digital commerce; infrastructure services, including cloud infrastructure managed, cloud and data center, network, digital workplace, database platforms, service management, and cloud and infrastructure security services; data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and AI services; and technology consulting services. In addition, the company offers engineering and R&D digitization, smart connected products, product as-a-service enablement, capital projects, intelligent asset management, digital industrial workforce, and autonomous robotic systems; business process outsourcing; and services related to technology innovation. Further, it provides cloud, ecosystem, marketing, security, supply chain management, zero-based transformation, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. The company has a collaboration with Salesforce, Inc. to develop Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

