Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $2.69. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 842,160 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $578.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 765.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,457,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 2,173,771 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 800,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 728,509 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $878,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,402,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after purchasing an additional 341,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., founded in 1997 and headquartered in Newport Beach, California, is a leading provider of natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel for the transportation sector. The company operates a network of more than 500 fueling stations across the United States and Canada, supplying compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and RNG derived from organic waste streams. Clean Energy serves a diverse customer base that includes commercial trucking fleets, public transit agencies, refuse haulers and municipal vehicle operators.

In addition to fuel supply, Clean Energy offers turnkey station design, construction and ongoing maintenance services, as well as fueling hardware and project management.

