York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.85 and traded as high as $33.55. York Water shares last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 53,805 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YORW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of York Water in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

York Water Stock Performance

York Water Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $483.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of York Water by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 393,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in York Water by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in York Water by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of York Water by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 202,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of York Water by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 130,613 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About York Water

York Water Company (NASDAQ: YORW) is an investor-owned regulated water utility headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1816, it is the oldest publicly traded water utility in the United States. The company’s principal operations involve the collection, treatment and distribution of potable water to residential, commercial and industrial customers under rate schedules approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

York Water Company’s service territory covers portions of south-central Pennsylvania, including York County and neighboring Adams and Franklin counties.

