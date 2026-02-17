Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Update

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 534,796 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 393,972 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,943 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 516,943 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Banco De Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,962,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco De Chile during the third quarter worth $1,227,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 8,516.3% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 33,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco De Chile in the third quarter valued at $2,114,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco De Chile by 185.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. Banco De Chile has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29.

Banco De Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.92 million. Banco De Chile had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 33.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCH shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Banco De Chile from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on Banco De Chile and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco De Chile in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $40.00.

Banco de Chile (NYSE: BCH) is a leading Chilean financial institution headquartered in Santiago. Founded in 1893, the bank is one of the country’s oldest and most established banking groups, serving a broad spectrum of individual, corporate and institutional clients. It is publicly listed and operates under Chilean banking regulations while participating in international capital markets.

The bank’s core businesses include retail banking, commercial and corporate banking, and investment banking.

