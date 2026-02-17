Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.08 and traded as high as C$16.62. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 93,782 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDI shares. Raymond James Financial lowered Black Diamond Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Black Diamond Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$105.32 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.5349233 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Wagemakers sold 20,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.10, for a total transaction of C$282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 543,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,664,478. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Group Ltd rents and sells space rental solutions and modular workforce accommodations to business customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The company also provides specialized field rentals to the oil and gas industries of Canada and the United States. Besides, Black Diamond Group provides turnkey lodging services, as well as a host of related services that include transportation, installation, dismantling, repairs, maintenance, and ancillary field equipment rentals. From its locations, the company serves multiple sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government, and education.

