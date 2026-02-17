Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.8286.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $7.00 target price on Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,593,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,558,000 after purchasing an additional 129,572 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,056,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,371,000 after acquiring an additional 156,757 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,946,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,923,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,306 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 366.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,647,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,628 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $606.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Sweetgreen, Inc is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in salads, grain bowls and warm bowls that emphasize fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Since its founding in 2007 by Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru, Sweetgreen has focused on sustainable agriculture, working with regional farmers across the United States to provide seasonal produce and promote environmentally responsible sourcing practices. The company’s menu features a variety of plant-forward options, including custom-build salads, chef-curated bowls and limited-time offerings that reflect changing harvests.

Sweetgreen operates a technology-driven service model that combines in-store experiences with digital ordering through its mobile app and website.

