Head-To-Head Contrast: PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eventbrite and PCCW”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $325.07 million 1.32 -$15.57 million ($0.12) -36.71 PCCW $4.81 billion 1.17 -$8.46 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

PCCW has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eventbrite and PCCW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 1 1 1 0 2.00 PCCW 0 0 0 0 0.00

Eventbrite presently has a consensus target price of $4.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.11%. Given Eventbrite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than PCCW.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and PCCW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -3.64% -9.32% -2.14% PCCW N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Eventbrite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Eventbrite has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCCW has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eventbrite beats PCCW on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

(Get Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About PCCW

(Get Free Report)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services. It also provides free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; sells mobile handsets and accessories; distributes media content; and mobile video on demand and advertising services through OTT platform. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, and media content services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products and services; provision of data services; software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; operates customer loyalty program and online merchandise sales; and content production, talent management, and entertainment business. Additionally, the company offers e-commerce, travel, insurance, big data analytics, fintech, and health-tech services. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.