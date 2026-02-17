AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

AMSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on AMERISAFE in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Monday, December 29th.

In other AMERISAFE news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $50,141.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,093.19. This represents a 32.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 346.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 38.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $53.27.

Amerisafe, Inc (NASDAQ: AMSF) is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance products and services in the United States. The company focuses on underwriting and managing workers’ compensation policies for small to mid-sized public and private businesses, particularly in higher-hazard industries such as retail, manufacturing, distribution and wholesale. Through its network of independent agents, Amerisafe delivers tailored coverage solutions that combine robust risk management support with loss prevention programs designed to enhance workplace safety.

In addition to core insurance offerings, Amerisafe provides extensive risk control resources, including safety training, on-site consultations and claims management services.

