PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Short Interest Update

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,421 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 1,961 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,016 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,016 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 30.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTTW traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.32. 20,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,548. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc is a sustainable materials company that develops and licenses patented recycling technology designed to restore post‐consumer polypropylene waste to virgin‐like quality. The company’s core business activity centers on an innovative solvent‐based purification process, which removes contaminants and impurities from recycled polypropylene feedstock. This approach yields a product known as PureCycle Resin, a recycled polymer suitable for use in food‐grade packaging, consumer goods, automotive components, and other applications that traditionally rely on virgin plastics.

PureCycle offers both proprietary technology licensing and finished‐resin sales.

