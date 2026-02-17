Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Short Interest Down 17.6% in January

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,377 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,448 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,448 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.13. 44,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,776. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $89.65 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.95.
Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3031 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Company Profile
The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government. The fund manager may also invest in certain interest rate-related derivative transactions. FTSD was launched on Nov 4, 2013 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
