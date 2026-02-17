Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Short Interest Down 17.6% in January

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,377 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,448 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,448 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.13. 44,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,776. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $89.65 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.95.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3031 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTSD. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government. The fund manager may also invest in certain interest rate-related derivative transactions. FTSD was launched on Nov 4, 2013 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

