Short Interest in Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKKW) Drops By 25.5%

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,335 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 16,554 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 35,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nukkleus Stock Performance
NUKKW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,417. Nukkleus has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.
Nukkleus Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nukkleus
- Silver records prices are great. Monthly income is better
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Nukkleus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nukkleus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.