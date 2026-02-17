Short Interest in Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKKW) Drops By 25.5%

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,335 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 16,554 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 35,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nukkleus Stock Performance

NUKKW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,417. Nukkleus has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

Nukkleus Company Profile

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. It also offers payment services from one fiat currency to another or to digital assets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nukkleus Inc operates as a subsidiary of Global Elite Holdings Ltd.

