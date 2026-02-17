WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,319,297 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the January 15th total of 2,456,120 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 892,956 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 892,956 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered WM Technology from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.61.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAPS

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WM Technology

In other news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 90,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $76,422.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 1,842,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,004.08. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Francis sold 158,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $131,748.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,570,806 shares in the company, valued at $7,113,768.98. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in WM Technology by 54.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in WM Technology by 4,148.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 64,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. 1,093,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,417. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

About WM Technology

(Get Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider that delivers cloud-based solutions to the wealth and asset management industry. The company’s platform is designed to support financial advisors, broker-dealers and registered investment advisors with digital investment advice, portfolio management, performance reporting and compliance monitoring.

WM Technology’s product suite includes tools for streamlined client onboarding, interactive financial planning, automated portfolio rebalancing and tax-aware investment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.