WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,319,297 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the January 15th total of 2,456,120 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 892,956 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered WM Technology from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WM Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in WM Technology by 54.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in WM Technology by 4,148.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 64,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.
WM Technology Trading Up 4.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. 1,093,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,417. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.
About WM Technology
WM Technology, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider that delivers cloud-based solutions to the wealth and asset management industry. The company’s platform is designed to support financial advisors, broker-dealers and registered investment advisors with digital investment advice, portfolio management, performance reporting and compliance monitoring.
WM Technology’s product suite includes tools for streamlined client onboarding, interactive financial planning, automated portfolio rebalancing and tax-aware investment strategies.
