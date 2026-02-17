Contrasting Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG)

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) and Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bloom Energy and Brenmiller Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $2.02 billion 19.36 -$88.43 million ($0.38) -367.63 Brenmiller Energy $620,000.00 1.77 -$6.77 million ($206.44) -0.01

Risk and Volatility

Brenmiller Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloom Energy. Bloom Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brenmiller Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenmiller Energy has a beta of -1.1, suggesting that its share price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bloom Energy and Brenmiller Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy -4.37% 7.88% 1.74% Brenmiller Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Bloom Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Brenmiller Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Bloom Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Brenmiller Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bloom Energy and Brenmiller Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 3 10 11 2 2.46 Brenmiller Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Bloom Energy currently has a consensus target price of $132.61, indicating a potential downside of 5.07%. Given Bloom Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than Brenmiller Energy.

Summary

Bloom Energy beats Brenmiller Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to utilities, data centers, agriculture, retail, hospitals, higher education, biotech, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines. It markets its proprietary TES systems under the bGen name. The company was formerly known as Brenmiller Energy Consulting Ltd. and changed its name to Brenmiller Energy Ltd. in 2017. Brenmiller Energy Ltd was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

