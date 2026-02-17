iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Short Interest Update

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 806,602 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 1,106,231 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 376,346 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 376,346 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,935. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 134,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.