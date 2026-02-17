Short Interest in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Grows By 34.9%

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 30,886 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 22,888 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 138,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 138,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IBD remained flat at $24.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 91,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,657. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $24.85.
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.0592 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.
