Short Interest in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Grows By 34.9%

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 30,886 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 22,888 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 138,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 138,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBD remained flat at $24.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 91,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,657. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.0592 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 899,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after acquiring an additional 225,994 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 714,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter.

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

