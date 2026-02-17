Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,220 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 15,142 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,681 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,681 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, CEO William Chou sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $75,161.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,302.56. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Passage Bio by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Passage Bio by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

PASG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,129. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.72. Passage Bio has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.

PASG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Passage Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies to treat rare, monogenic central nervous system and neuromuscular disorders. The company applies its in-house gene therapy platform to design and engineer adeno-associated virus (AAV)–based vectors that restore or replace defective genes, aiming to deliver durable treatments with a single administration.

The company’s lead programs include PBGM01, an AAV9-based therapy for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), which is conducting a first-in-human study to assess safety and potential therapeutic benefit.

