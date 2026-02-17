Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) versus iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) Critical Analysis

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) and iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Papa John’s International has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPic Entertainment has a beta of -2.08, meaning that its share price is 308% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Papa John’s International and iPic Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s International 0 8 4 0 2.33 iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Papa John’s International currently has a consensus price target of $49.44, suggesting a potential upside of 55.53%. Given Papa John’s International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Papa John’s International is more favorable than iPic Entertainment.

This table compares Papa John’s International and iPic Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s International 1.79% -13.54% 6.36% iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Papa John’s International and iPic Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s International $2.06 billion 0.51 $83.49 million $1.12 28.38 iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Papa John’s International has higher revenue and earnings than iPic Entertainment.

Summary

Papa John’s International beats iPic Entertainment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages. The North America Franchising segment involves the offering of sales and support activities, development rights, and collection of royalties from franchisees located in the United States and Canada. The North America Commissaries segment includes the eleven full-service regional dough production and distribution and quality control centers. The International Operations segment represents all restaurant operations outside of the United States and Canada. The All Others segment focuses on franchise contributions to marketing funds and sale, company-owned and franchised restaurants, information systems and related services used in restaurant operations, point-of-sale system, online and other technology-based ordering platforms, printing, and promotional items. The company was founded by John H. Schnatter in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. It operates screens in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

