Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 359,198 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 264,340 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,919 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, F m Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXLW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $36.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXLW. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Pixelworks, Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) is a provider of video processing semiconductors and software solutions designed to enhance display performance across a range of consumer and commercial applications. The company’s core offerings include high-performance video processing SoCs, pixel processing silicon, and accompanying firmware that deliver advanced image enhancement, color calibration, and high-dynamic-range (HDR) support. These solutions are tailored to improve picture quality, reduce latency, and optimize power consumption in digital displays.

Pixelworks’ product portfolio addresses diverse end markets such as digital projectors, flat-panel televisions, set-top boxes, mobile devices, automotive infotainment displays, and digital signage.

