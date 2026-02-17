Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 255,701 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 309,450 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 485,071 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 485,071 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRKR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Boyer Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRKR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 133,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,355. The company has a market cap of $23.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.44. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marker Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.57. Marker Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.56% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRKR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of personalized T-cell immunotherapies for cancer. The company’s proprietary Maestro™ platform is designed to isolate, expand and activate a patient’s own T-cells against multiple tumor-associated antigens simultaneously. By leveraging next-generation sequencing and advanced cell processing techniques, Marker aims to overcome tumor immune evasion and deliver targeted immune responses in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Marker’s lead programs include autologous T-cell therapies engineered to recognize viral-associated and self-antigens that are overexpressed in certain cancers.

Featured Stories

