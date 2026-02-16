Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 138,110 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 167,294 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.7 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

Shares of GPFOF remained flat at C$2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 313,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.53. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 1 year low of C$2.13 and a 1 year high of C$2.78.

Get Grupo Financiero Inbursa alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. (OTCMKTS: GPFOF) is a diversified Mexican financial holding company controlled by Grupo Carso and ultimately by entrepreneur Carlos Slim Helú. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of financial services to both retail and corporate clients through its banking, insurance, pensions, asset management and brokerage operations. Inbursa’s integrated platform allows clients to access credit, savings, investment and risk‐protection products under one umbrella.

Within its banking arm, Inbursa offers personal and commercial loans, mortgage financing and deposit accounts, while its insurance division underwrites life, health and property‐casualty policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.