Short Interest in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Expands By 41.3%

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,150,343 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 10,015,932 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,097,802 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JAAA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.73. 6,199,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,690,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1819 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 263.3% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 157,575 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Dynamic Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,410,000 after purchasing an additional 45,731 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 579,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 87,865 shares during the period.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

