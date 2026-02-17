Short Interest in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Expands By 41.3%

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,150,343 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 10,015,932 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,097,802 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,097,802 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of JAAA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.73. 6,199,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,690,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $50.95.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1819 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
