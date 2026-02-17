Short Interest in MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Drops By 22.4%

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,704 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 3,483 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,260 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,260 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
Shares of CARD stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $2.56. 49,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,663. MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $409,600.00, a PE ratio of -178.06 and a beta of -3.79.
About MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
