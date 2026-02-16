Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Releases Earnings Results

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$107.02 million for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 37.25%.

Dye & Durham Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of DND traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.73. 321,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$17.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.22.

Insider Transactions at Dye & Durham

In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 714,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,590.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 8,717,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,177,666.50. This trade represents a 8.93% increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dye & Durham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$8.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.50.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

