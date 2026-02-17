Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 211,725 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 296,781 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,275 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,275 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $315.07. 202,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,824. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $329.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 115.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,436,000.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

