Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,547 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 18,908 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,248 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Imperial Tobacco Group Stock Performance

Shares of Imperial Tobacco Group stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 129,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $45.60.

Imperial Tobacco Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.517 per share. This represents a yield of 537.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Tobacco Group, historically established in the United Kingdom in 1901 and now operating under the Imperial Brands name, is a multinational tobacco and nicotine company headquartered in Bristol, England. The company’s core business is the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco products and alternative nicotine offerings to adult consumers. It supplies products through a combination of owned channels and third-party distributors and focuses on managing an international portfolio of consumer tobacco and nicotine brands.

Product categories include manufactured cigarettes, cigars and fine-cut tobacco for roll-your-own use, together with a growing range of next-generation nicotine products such as vaping devices, heated tobacco and non-combustible nicotine formats that reflect a strategic shift toward reduced-risk alternatives.

