Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 349,670 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 438,036 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,115 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Stock Performance

DBB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.58. 229,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,274. Invesco DB Base Metals Fund has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 330,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. 40.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

