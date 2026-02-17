Short Interest in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Declines By 29.3%

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 52,530,388 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 74,325,166 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,045,387 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,045,387 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

KVUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Johnson Rice reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

KVUE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 45,435,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,385,720. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.67%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,333,567.84. The trade was a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Kenvue by 1,023.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 12,886,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,289,000 after buying an additional 11,739,328 shares in the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Kenvue by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 395,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 40,372 shares during the period. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

