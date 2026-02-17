SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Short Interest Update

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,829 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 40,940 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,733 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,733 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

EMHC traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $25.72. 25,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,308. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1178 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 408,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 102,857 shares in the last quarter. FWG Investments LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 52,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (EMHC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Emerging USD Bond Core index. The fund tracks a broad market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. EMHC was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

