SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Short Interest Update

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,829 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 40,940 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,733 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
EMHC traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $25.72. 25,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,308. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34.
SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1178 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (EMHC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Emerging USD Bond Core index. The fund tracks a broad market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. EMHC was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by State Street.
