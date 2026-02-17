iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 52,081 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 74,673 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 351,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDX traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 300,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,632. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29,756 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,561,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

