Short Interest in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Rises By 40.0%

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,973,334 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 12,841,954 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,527,071 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.8%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 68,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 44,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dockside LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,913,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.43. 6,101,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225,426. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

