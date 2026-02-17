Short Interest in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Rises By 40.0%

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,973,334 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 12,841,954 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,527,071 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,527,071 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.
View Our Latest Report on Carrier Global
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global
Carrier Global Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.43. 6,101,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225,426. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carrier Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.
Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.
