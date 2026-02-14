Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 433,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up about 5.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $20,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

JPIE opened at $46.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.36. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

