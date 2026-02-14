PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.07 and last traded at GBX 90.20, with a volume of 14108828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £382.52 million, a PE ratio of -65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 4.37 EPS for the quarter. PZ Cussons had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that PZ Cussons plc will post 13.9099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Vivek Ahuja bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £18,200. Also, insider David A. Tyler purchased 25,000 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £22,750. Insiders have bought 45,424 shares of company stock worth $4,125,104 in the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

