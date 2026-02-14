JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 88,099 shares, an increase of 169.8% from the January 15th total of 32,659 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 246,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,238. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.63. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $70.14.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.8129 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 121.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 158,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 132,395 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $828,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

