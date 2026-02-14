JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 88,099 shares, an increase of 169.8% from the January 15th total of 32,659 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 246,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,238. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.63. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $70.14.
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.8129 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 121.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
