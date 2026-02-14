Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 603,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 273,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

CJR.B has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$0.08.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.02, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,490.58% and a negative net margin of 51.98%.The business had revenue of C$267.57 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Canada.

