MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Stock Price Up 8.5% – Still a Buy?

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.9610. 190,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 722,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on MBX Biosciences from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MBX Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MBX Biosciences by 112.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,408,000 after buying an additional 2,556,708 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 961,408 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MBX Biosciences by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 812,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 633,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MBX Biosciences by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 353,466 shares during the period.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

