MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Stock Price Up 8.5% – Still a Buy?

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.9610. 190,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 722,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on MBX Biosciences from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MBX Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.
MBX Biosciences Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MBX Biosciences by 112.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,408,000 after buying an additional 2,556,708 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 961,408 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MBX Biosciences by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 812,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 633,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MBX Biosciences by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 353,466 shares during the period.
MBX Biosciences Company Profile
We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.
