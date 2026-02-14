Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 76,781 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the January 15th total of 29,053 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $270.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.87. Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $22.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,804,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,309 shares during the quarter. Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF makes up 5.6% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned 21.57% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF worth $56,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Company Profile

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

