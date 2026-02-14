Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Short Interest Up 184.8% in January

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 230,313 shares, a growth of 184.8% from the January 15th total of 80,860 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,694 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,694 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA PICB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.35. 166,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $24.56.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index measures the performance of investment grade corporate bonds issued by non-the United States issuers in the currencies: Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, Danish Krone, New Zealand Dollar, Norwegian Krone and Swedish Krona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.