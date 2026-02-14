ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Stock Price Up 6.8% – What’s Next?

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 334,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 482,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ArriVent BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Up 0.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArriVent BioPharma

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $927.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVBP. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,703,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after buying an additional 290,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ArriVent BioPharma by 36.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after acquiring an additional 545,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 64,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 310,587 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors. In addition, the company develops Furmonertinib, a third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in multiple clinical trials across a range of epidermal growth factor receptor mutations (EFGRm) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including a phase 3 clinical trial for treatment of patients with metastatic EFGRm NSCLC; phase 1b clinical trial for treatment of patients with NSCLC with other EGFR mutations and NSCLC with HER2 Exon 20 insertion mutations; and ARR-002.

Featured Articles

