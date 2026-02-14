Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Shares Acquired by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.9% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,145,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,074,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,611,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 115.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,506,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 808,590 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,368,000 after purchasing an additional 768,150 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

