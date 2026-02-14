Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL) Announces Earnings Results

Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter. Janel World Trade had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.61%.
Janel World Trade Stock Performance
JANL stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 73. The company has a market cap of $57.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.19. Janel World Trade has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36.
About Janel World Trade
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Janel World Trade
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Silicon Valley insiders hint at 12-month AI warning
Receive News & Ratings for Janel World Trade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janel World Trade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.