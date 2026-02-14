Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL) Announces Earnings Results

Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANLGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter. Janel World Trade had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Janel World Trade Stock Performance

JANL stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 73. The company has a market cap of $57.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.19. Janel World Trade has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36.

About Janel World Trade

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

