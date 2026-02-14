Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $184.16 and last traded at $183.9840, with a volume of 2402564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.70.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total transaction of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

See Also

