Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Short Interest Update

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,076,029 shares, a growth of 173.6% from the January 15th total of 393,237 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,557,470 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,557,470 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,676.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,627,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241,330 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 76.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,843,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,455,000 after buying an additional 6,008,895 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 603.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,220,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,406,000 after buying an additional 1,904,648 shares during the last quarter. Petersen Hastings Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,085,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,129,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,797 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock remained flat at $55.21 during midday trading on Friday. 1,302,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,770. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

