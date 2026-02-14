iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 305,873 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 585,242 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,508 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,508 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
IGOV traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $42.94. 135,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,173. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $43.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index). The Index is a market value-weighted index designed to measure the performance of bonds denominated in local currencies and issued by foreign governments in developed market countries outside the United States.
