iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 305,873 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 585,242 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,508 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,508 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IGOV traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $42.94. 135,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,173. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $43.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.587 per share. This is a positive change from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 142.0%.

(Get Free Report)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index). The Index is a market value-weighted index designed to measure the performance of bonds denominated in local currencies and issued by foreign governments in developed market countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.